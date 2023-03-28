History repeats itself forever. They killed the goose that laid the golden eggs again and, without the need to appeal to novel detectives, all Colombians know that the culprits of this stupidity were President Petro, his Finance Minister José Antonio Ocampo and the contractors who act as congressmen from this country.

They, and only they, hanged the future of the country by committing suicide in the undertaking that was going from strength to strength: tourism. In the imbeciloid tax reform in which all of them participated, they put VAT on air tickets and hotels and excise tax on restaurants.

They twisted the chicken’s neck and when the Minister of Transportation discovered the cause of the bankruptcy of the airlines and the disasters that hotels without passengers and restaurants without customers are experiencing, and proposed in a sensible act that they be asked to the cooperative of contractors wrongly called Congress to revoke the measure, the great promoter of the murder of the goose that laid the golden eggs, the Minister of Finance, a staunch enemy of the middle class, comes out to say that his Petrista Tax Reform is untouchable by giving understand with his olympic attitude that he cares little or nothing for that line of the economy to go to hell.

We had already warned here when the choral genius of Irene and Petro came out to sing to us that the dollars that will not be received for closing oil and gas wells could be received in gushes with tourism. The very uncoordinated had not realized that the tools for the crime of the goose that laid the golden eggs were in the Petrista Tax Reform that they approved.

It is good that Mrs. Irene naively insists that in order to be an example to the world, Colombia will suppress its minimum quota of fossil fuel production. But that at the same time they hang the goose that lays the golden eggs of tourism and promote through that tax table the bankruptcy of San Andrés, airlines and hotels and restaurants and all the parallel businesses, it is not stupid, it is a crime against humanity.

