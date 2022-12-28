Password prevention. 2022, “annus horribilis” due to road accidents, marred precisely on Christmas Eve night with the death of a 26-year-old young man who went off the road in Castelfranco, is closing with a heavy toll: 72 dead on the roads of the Marca. But the tight checks on the roads in the province of Treviso continue. Between 22 and 23 December they were held, at the urging of prefect Angelo Sidoti, extraordinary control services along the roads of the province, with the aim of contrasting incorrect driving behavior and preventing road accidents. The operation, which was attended by the forces of order and the local police of the Municipalities of the province, saw the involvement of 79 patrols and 162 operators. I vehicles stopped were 1.079, for a total of 1,272 people checked. The activity carried out made it possible to ascertain 29 cases of drunk drivinga (one of which concerned a 20-year-old novice driver and one a professional driver) while in one case he was found to be driving while impaired by drugs.

«Continues to be significant – specifies a note from the Prefecture of Treviso – also the data concerning the non-use of seat belts, with 46 high assessment reports in respect of as many drivers. In 10 cases the use of electronic devices while driving was found.

Others were discovered during the service 69 violations of the Highway Code, including four for dangerous driving. Overall, police force operators, including municipal police, have withdrew 36 licenses, 4 vehicle registration documents and reported 21 people to the judicial authority. The total of points to deduct was equal to 573. During the operation they were eventually taken over 10 road accidentsone of which is mortal, that of Castelfranco.