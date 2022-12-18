Five people were seriously injured in an accident on the Passante on Sunday night. It is a rear-end collision between an Audi and a Porsche Cayenne which took place on the Preganziol flyover, on the roadway towards Trieste, shortly after 1 am.

The impact was very violent. The ambulances from Ca’ Foncello and the Mestre hospital arrived at the scene, as well as the firefighters and the Venice traffic police, who closed the Passante, letting the cars out at the Preganziol tollbooth and returning them immediately after the roundabout .

Five injured, two women, one of whom was traveling alone in the Audi, and three men, hospitalized in Treviso and Venice hospitals in serious conditions, but their lives would not be in danger. The section of the bypass was reopened after a couple of hours, once the surveys had been completed and the damaged vehicles had been taken away.