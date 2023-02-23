On Friday, February 24, starting at 7:00 p.m., Delirio performs the second show of this 2023 with the premiere of ‘Celebration: The party that we are’; a work of vindication of the difference, which honors our memory and stages a tribute to the party that we Valle del Cauca people are, to the joy that makes us great and to the talent that makes us powerful.

Within each of the danced stories that Delirio presents and that are carried out under the equation Salsa+Circo+Orquesta, the third element is of vital importance to originate the delirium that our public wants to experience. And it is that the Orchestra is a differentiating component in the show due to its live presentation and because having a salsa format, it interprets genres such as merengue and bachata, among others, with high quality.

This positions it as an innovative, different and highly versatile orchestra.

The orchestra that was born with Delirio from day 1, has been evolving in its structure, it has gone from giving the first touches, to strengthening itself, to contributing to the creation of the show and to becoming a central element on stage. It is currently made up of 11 musicians with an outstanding artistic career who take on the challenge of being part of the Boranda Band, a group with the Delirio label.

The cast

José Orlando Hurtado, vocalist for Boranda, is also a singer for the Lebrón Brothers, was part of the Bronco de Venezuela orchestra, participated in La Voz Colombia with Ricardo Montaner’s group and is currently finishing his second solo album with a release that awaits perform at the beginning of April.

For him, being in Delirio for 8 years has been very important because the Boranda Band selects the best musicians in Cali.

Mauro Gómez, also Boranda’s vocalist, was part of the Guayacán Orchestra and working with them enjoyed two Latin Grammy nominations with the productions ‘Bueno y Más’ and ‘Guayacán 25 years, 25 hits, 25 artists’.

He entered Delirio in 2017 and expresses that this show is different from what he has done in his entire life and has taught him a lot about everything that has to do with staging.

Mauro has been singing with orchestras since he was 14 years old, a life experience that has filled him with mysticism and respect for his work.

Hamilton Osorio Mina, ‘El oso de salsa’, is the vocalist who most recently joined Boranda, he completed 1 year with Delirio, although he has already been in music for 8 years and has had the opportunity to go through several high-level orchestras here in the city, including ‘Curao en salsa’ and ‘Máquina del Tiempo’.

He is currently working in parallel on his solo career recording his own songs, 2 of them are already on digital platforms and the third will be released at the end of February.

El Oso feels lucky to be standing next to two great vocalists whom he greatly admires and from whom he has learned a lot.

"As a singer I feel that this is a great opportunity. Every time the curtain opens I play a final, I give it my all".

And this golden lineup, also made up of: Alex Estela, on piano; Joel Steven Henao, on trumpet; Hugo Daza, on the trombone; Hugo Bravo, on the sax; Jhon J Sánchez, in the conga; Sergio Ramírez, on the kettledrum; Rubén Riascos, on the bongo and Darwin Cuero, Band boy; It is directed by the maestro Ricardo Sabogal, a musician, arranger and bassist, with more than 30 years of experience.

Maestro Sabogal has worked with many orchestras, highlighting the accompaniment of most international salsa artists.

He joined Delirio in 2009 and since then he has been responsible for editing music and scores for the orchestra.

In 2017 he was appointed CEO of Boranda, until today.

Celebration is a story that takes place in an imaginary universe through four plot lines: the origin and ancestors of Calima; planting and harvesting; the trip, the mountains and the sea; and the square and the city.

the february show

Andrea Estrada, commercial and marketing director, expresses: “This Friday, February 24, is the second function of our premiere Celebration, the party that we are, a staging that invites us to celebrate the richness and diversity of Valle del Cauca, a history dance created under the model of collective creation that has characterized Delirio in its 16 years.

It is an opportunity to enjoy the talent of our Boranda orchestra which, together with the production team, has achieved a work of unprecedented artistic complexity. With Celebration we hope to alter the senses of all who visit us.

We are waiting for you at the Delirio Tent, Banco de Occidente with our show to celebrate together the party that we are in our Salsa+Circus+Orchestra show in cabaret format!”.

