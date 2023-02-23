Youth and eating disorders. One out of three Italian teenagers struggles with food every day. After all, ours is among the countries with the highest rates of obesity in Europe. The causes are disordered eating, bad parental example and the desire to feel beautiful and accepted.

Young people and eating disorders: Italians decidedly above the international average

World data says that 22% of those aged between 6 and 18 live with these problems. Italy has worse data than the international average, one in three, against one in five of the world average. The news is contained in an important review carried out by the University of Castilla-La Mancha in Spain, published in the prestigious scientific journal Jama Pediatrics. The meta-analysis put about thirty studies under the magnifying glass, with data coming from 16 different countries.

Young people and eating disorders: not just bulimia and anorexia

When it comes to eating disorders we have to remember that they don’t just exist bulimia e anorexia. Too often these situations are already underestimated in the family, but in the long run they can seriously affect the quality of life.

From a gender point of view, girls are always the most affected by these disorders, even if the number of their male peers is growing. At the moment we are talking about 30% girls and 17% boys.

The studies reviewed predate the pandemic, so the situation could be even much worse

As for the Italian situation, the researchers working at the Spanish research center took into consideration many studies, all carried out before the pandemic, which exacerbated the problem. One of the most important it is from 2016 and had seen the participation of 4 Italian universities. Specifically that of Naples, Salerno, Turin and Cagliari.

Disordered eating is a significant problem among children and adolescents, and early diagnosis and intervention are key to preventing long-term health consequences. These findings can help health professionals, educators and parents understand the extent of the problem and develop prevention and intervention strategies.

What are the signs of disordered eating?

These behaviors they could include an obsession with weight or body shape, a distorted self-image, strict dietary rules, binge eating, and subsequent food-elimination behaviors. Me too’excess of exercise may be another wake-up call. Me too’excessive attention to food safety may represent a risk factor.

Disordered eating can also manifest itself through a decision to avoid certain macronutrients, such as carbohydrates. Often we give up dinners, lunches and birthdays with friends to avoid making it clear that there is a problem,

Read also…