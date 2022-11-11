Vital money for the survival of the Belluno area. It is a unanimous definition that mayors give to the Neighboring Municipalities Fund, because despite the difficulties of small municipalities short of staff, in recent years the Fund has changed the fortunes of more than one municipality, as well as representing a decisive contribution also at the provincial level. .

The controversy opened in the last hours by the councilor of the Autonomous Province of Trento, Gottardi, who wants to negotiate with the government to review the agreement by zeroing or reducing the 40 million to be transferred to the fund, therefore, worries the people of Belluno very much.

Among the countries involved there is also Calalzo, a second-tier municipality that has carried out important works with border funds and its mayor, Luca De Carlo, today has a role that allows him to closely monitor the evolution of the open dispute from Trento: “I hope this is a joke of the commissioner Gottardi, impromptu and personal, but in the coming weeks I will discuss with Minister Calderoli to understand what his understanding is on this matter”, assures the senator. «I can understand that Trento is trying to take a step back, but I am sure that Calderoli is aware of the importance of the Fund. It is a question of understanding whether the councilor’s words are the result of personal reasoning or if there is something else ». Among what he has done in recent years in Calalzo with the Fund, De Carlo cites the most important works: «The redevelopment of the railway station, the citadel of sport, the tour of the lake and the first part of the cycle path between Calalzo and Auronzo that has not yet started. For these very important works we have received about 4.5 million from the Fund ».

Stefano Da Zanche, mayor of Gosaldo, even speaks of “survival at risk”. «If the fund were to be cleared, or extensively reduced, it would undoubtedly put small municipalities like ours in serious difficulty. Just think of the roads and the many projects that we have carried out or want to do with the next years. The calamity of 2020 », Da Zanche recalls,« has reduced five roads to serious conditions and to fix them all it will take at least three annuities; with that of 2022 we will be able to redo 3.5 kilometers of one of these ».

The mayor of Gosaldo, therefore, hopes that there will be no revolutions: «We need to find a way to move forward, let’s unite and try to understand what to do because that money is essential for us to survive. Otherwise it means we will die. Some municipalities have a mountain in the middle and do not see the disparity with Trento or Bolzano every day, but we who are right on the border perceive it very well throughout the year ».

According to the mayor of Livinallongo, Leandro Grones, that of Gottardi: «It’s a misplaced joke. The fund has solid roots and does not take money away from Trento and Bolzano. These are taxes owed to the state, not the privations they are forced to do to please us. Furthermore, since 2014 the fund has been strengthened from a regulatory point of view and has developed with multi-year and wide-area programs ». Grones cites some interventions: «For Livinallongo they represent a huge flywheel: we have built an elementary school that has been running for years and that the ministry has used as an example of mountain school building; we have created routes, the Castello hut, the retirement home with 2.5 million and in the future the wellness center. But I also think of vital interventions for the entire valley, such as the restructuring of the Agordo emergency room which today is a jewel. We have invested in all sectors. They are vital funds that constitute a breath of fresh air for those services that help keep families living in the mountains. Maybe they are not enough, maybe something else would be needed, but for us they are a very important opportunity ».

Grones does not hide the problems: «It is our duty to manage them very carefully and in recent years there have been discussions and criticisms. The truth is that our technical departments are under pressure, we cannot hire and even if we could perhaps we would not find anyone and the management of funds requires qualified personnel. Fortunately, there is a very important filter in the Province. I’m not worried about Gottardi’s words that the law should be read and understood, but we must do our part so that it is not said that we waste money ».