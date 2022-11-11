Home Health Influence 2022, when there will be a peak and the risk of “infernal trio”: the experts speak
Influence 2022, when there will be a peak and the risk of "infernal trio": the experts speak

Experts Matteo Bassetti and Massimo Andreoni talked about the risks associated with the spread of influenza in Italy: when there will be a peak

The CovidItalians must pay attention in recent weeks also toinfluenzawhich, as stated by Matteo Bassettidirector of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, risks making “major damage“. He also spoke of the dangers associated with the flu Massimo Andreonihead of Infectious Diseases at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit).

