The CovidItalians must pay attention in recent weeks also toinfluenzawhich, as stated by Matteo Bassettidirector of the Infectious Diseases Clinic of the San Martino Polyclinic in Genoa, risks making “major damage“. He also spoke of the dangers associated with the flu Massimo Andreonihead of Infectious Diseases at the Tor Vergata Polyclinic in Rome and scientific director of the Italian Society of Infectious and Tropical Diseases (Simit).

When will the flu peak?

According to Massimo Andreoni’s statement to ‘beraking latest news Salute’, the flu “it is circulating but still not endemic“.

The expert explained: “There are reports of cases but there is still an aftermath of a favorable climatic season that limits the spread. The key month where it will hit hard will be December with the arrival of the cold. For this it is necessary that elderly and frail people get vaccinated ”.

Photo source: ANSA

Influenza: Bassetti’s alarm on Facebook

On Wednesday 9 November, Matteo Bassetti wrote on ‘Facebook’: “While vaccination policies are being discussed and forecasts are being made about Covid, its variants and upcoming political decisions, the flu has arrived in Italy. I’ll tell you about the latest experience. On 31 October a very healthy 45-year-old Egyptian man with bad pneumonia was hospitalized at San Martino. He was not breathing and therefore was intubated in very serious conditions and remained in intensive care for 6 days. Yesterday he was being transferred to infectious diseases. Do you know what he got him? Bilateral influenza A (H1N1) pneumonia ”.

Bassetti’s post continued like this: “What can I say? If a good morning starts in the morning … Watch out why this year the fluwhich has been missing from the hospital breaking latest news for more than 2 years, risks doing great damage. Better get safe. How? Vaccinating “.

Bassetti and the “Infernal Trio” risk

Matteo Bassetti himself, after 24 hours, made a new point of the situation to the microphones of ‘beraking latest news Salute’: “The first cases of flu arrived, even heavy ones. I believe they will continue to grow ”.

According to the infectious disease specialist, this year the flu season “will certainly be more incisive than what we have seen in the past because the masks had limited it. Let’s be careful and my advice is to get vaccinated ”.

Bassetti then added: “As the American colleagues have said, there will be a triple epidemic, but I call it the ‘infernal trio’, that is the flu, Sars-CoV-2 and the respiratory syncytial virus, which I fear will do damage. All this tells us that Covid has become less important and we are returning to pre-pandemic normality “.



