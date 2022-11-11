The Triplete is approaching. Or rather, it already exists. All according to expectations in Giada Rossi’s singles debut at the World Table Tennis Paralympic tournament in Andalusia.

Yesterday Giada passed the hurdle of the quarter-finals. So she is already sure of winning a medal. Her semifinal is scheduled for today at 4 pm.

On the table on Thursday afternoon, the blue did not have a short arm against the French expert Isabelle Lafaye, who in fact was overcome with a clear score of 3-0. Partial 11-4, 11-6, 11-7. Rossi’s technical figure is largely higher for most of the match except for two periods.

The beginning of the second part and the final part of the third were problematic because the transalpine tennis player showed her best repertoire.

Giada was almost always ready to respond to the serve with intelligent choices, even effective ones, which in the long run disoriented the opponent. However, it took a mistake in the final to give Rossi the decisive point of 11-7. On Tuesday Rossi won gold in the women’s doubles, repeating the success in Bratislava of 5 years ago, and silver in the mixed doubles with Federico Crosara.

From the bench Giada was led for the first time by the Korean coach Empi Eunbit who with Massimo Pischiutti is part of the staff directed by Alessandro Arcigli. In addition to Giada Andrea Borgato in the semifinals and Matteo Parenzan from Trieste who plays. And of course it is certain for Giada the triplet it is now a question of determining what color. Of course the collection is missing a color. But you can do without because Giada Rossi only wants the final and therefore the bronze will perhaps be for the next one.

«The race was satisfactory – said Giada Rossi – but I have to stay focused as the level will rise from race to race. And I don’t put my signature on bronze. Not at all”.

Andrea Rossi, father and leader of the entire blue delegation, is preparing for another battle. “We wanted Giada to win three medals. She was great because she succeeded. Now it’s just a matter of “choosing” the color ». On Monday Rossi will receive the Coni Golden Collar but a strike called by a Spanish airline looms over his presence in Rome.