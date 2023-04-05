At the same time, the senior official asserted that he “hopes” that the Asian giant “behaves as a positive and constructive global actor” regarding the conflict in Ukraine.

The high representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, admitted that the bloc “needs China” to face “global challenges”.

Before a ministerial meeting in Brussels, the senior official outlined the challenges facing the EU and NATO and the importance of allies in the Indo-Pacific region. together with the ministers [de Relaciones Exteriores] of NATO we will have a meeting today to study, to address the common security challenges facing the transatlantic region, on the one hand, and the Indo-Pacific, on the other,” he said.

«And here comes the role of China. The European Union is committed to continuing a constructive agenda with China to resolve global challenges,” she declared. “We need China to solve global challenges and we want to develop constructive engagement with China,” she added.

However, he stated that he “hopes” that the Asian giant “behaves as a positive and constructive global actor” regarding the conflict in Ukraine.

In addition, in a joint statement with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Borrell confirmed that he would travel to China next week. “Today, the president [de la Comisión Europea, Ursula] Von der Leyen will be in Beijing with the French president [Emmanuel] Macron. He [presidente del Gobierno] Spanish Pedro Sánchez was there last week and I will also travel next week. So, as you can see, many Europeans go to China,” he remarked.

The visits by European leaders to the Asian giant come at a time when China is considered an important ally for Russia after the outbreak of the war in Ukraine.