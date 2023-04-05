More and more young Argentines decide to go to work in Spain. Without citizenship, many choose to process the “Working Holiday” visa, which allows them to stay in the European country for up to a year.

To travel this way, you need to have a work visafor which in 2023 there are 500 places enabled.

Before starting the process, you must have a job offer. Once an employer is found who is willing to hire the person concerned, the visa process can begin. This step is essential because a document certifying that the person already has a job offer must be presented at the consulate.

Work visa in Spain: where to process it

In Argentina there are 5 consulates to obtain the visa: Buenos Aires, Córdoba, Rosario, Mendoza and Bahía Blanca.

The other provinces are assigned one of these five places to go to process it.

At the Córdoba consulate, those whose ID address is one of the following provinces: Córdoba, Salta, La Rioja, Jujuy, Catamarca, Tucumán or Santiago del Estero can process the visa.

Which are the requirements

Each consulate may have particular requirements that are explained on the web pages of each one, but the following are what they all have in common:

1. Be between 18 and 35 years old and have Argentine nationality.

2. Have an ordinary passport with a validity of more than one year at the time of applying.

3. Have a return ticket or show that one has enough money to buy it.

4. Show that one has the necessary funds to sustain the entire stay.

5. Have completed at least two years of university studies or have a tertiary degree.

6. Have travel insurance.

7. Have paid the visa application fees and fees, which today cost $14,600.

8. Not have a criminal record.

9. Process the NIE: foreigner identity number.

work in spain

In Spain, the minimum wage for 2023 published by the government is €1080 gross euros per month.

To look for a job, the best known pages are:

– InfoJobs

– InfoEmployment

– Linkedin

