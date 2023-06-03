Home » Botola Pro Feminine: Amiratou N’djambara nominated for an award!
News

Botola Pro Feminine: Amiratou N’djambara nominated for an award!

by admin
Botola Pro Feminine: Amiratou N’djambara nominated for an award!

For her first season under the colors of the FUSs’ of Rabat, the Togolese international Amiratou N’djambara is nominated for the title of the best foreign player of the Moroccan D1 season 2022-2023.

Arrived last summer at Fus de Rabat from Raja Ain Harrouda, Amiratou N’djambara showed the extent of his talent. Thus, in 30 games the Togolese scored 17 goals and provided 12 assists. A performance that did not go unnoticed. It is in this sense that the player Amiratou N’djambara was put in the running to win the title of best foreign player of the Botola pro female.

INFO SPORTS| Ecouter Radio Djena

Here is the list of nominees

See also  Judge sent to prison a subject who shot his ex-partner's head in Trinidad

You may also like

Weihenzell | Race in daring boxes

They tell ‘Mama Vila’ by video on networks

Erdogan re-sworn in as President of Türkiye

For professional misconduct, coupled with insubordination, the adventure...

Police recover millionaire sum of money in Cali

A look back at 60 years of current...

Luke clarifies GDR rules and 38 companies are...

Risaraldense seal in Youth Parapan American Games

Germany trend – Djir-Sarai sees the AfD survey...

Warning strikes in the ticker: Union announces warning...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy