Botola Pro Feminine: Amiratou N’djambara nominated for an award!

For her first season under the colors of the FUSs’ of Rabat, the Togolese international Amiratou N’djambara is nominated for the title of the best foreign player of the Moroccan D1 season 2022-2023.

Arrived last summer at Fus de Rabat from Raja Ain Harrouda, Amiratou N’djambara showed the extent of his talent. Thus, in 30 games the Togolese scored 17 goals and provided 12 assists. A performance that did not go unnoticed. It is in this sense that the player Amiratou N’djambara was put in the running to win the title of best foreign player of the Botola pro female.

Here is the list of nominees