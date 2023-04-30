Home » Bottega Veneta launches a fanzine dedicated to Kate Moss
Bottega Veneta launches a fanzine dedicated to Kate Moss

“Kate Moss was my first research on Google. It was the first photo to be printed on the family printer,” he said in a statement Matthew Blazycreative director of Bottega Veneta, in unveiling the unpublished volume of the brand dedicated to one of the top models who marked the fashion imagery of the 90s, for style, irreverence and for the introduction of a new standard of beauty on the catwalk. Icon who, not surprisingly, walked for Bottega Veneta, wearing Blazy’s creations, for the P/E 2023 collection.

The fanzine book, just like a personal diary, collects collages and images of the famous model, and is – as the fashion house underlines – “an invitation to enter the world of Bottega Veneta and to embrace a sense of childlike wonder”.

Bottega Veneta volume dedicated to Kate Moss

The publication in homage to the supermodel is linked to two other volumes of the maison, where the creations of Cajetan Fish for the brand and unpublished photographs that capture the movement and emotions of spring/summer 2023. The collaboration with the Italian artist and architect was born on the occasion of the fashion show and featured 400 colorful chairs, named ‘How are you?’, designed in collaboration with the French designer e subsequently put up for sale.

More recently however, for the design week that has just ended, Pesce has created an installation in resin and fabric entitled ‘Come and see’ for the brand in the shop in via Montenapoleone. The work framed a series of limited edition bags created following the inspiration of the artist’s drawings.

