Nasser Bourita, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans residing abroad, reiterated today, Thursday in Nouakchott, that the Kingdom, in light of the successive developments in the Palestinian territories, stresses the centrality of the just Palestinian cause and its firm and firm position on it.

Bourita said, in a speech during the 49th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation: “With regard to the Kingdom of Morocco, whose King Mohammed VI presides over the Jerusalem Committee, the Palestinian issue represents one of the priorities of the Kingdom’s foreign policy, and the most prominent title of political and diplomatic action and humanitarian initiatives that it undertakes. It is carried out by Morocco under the leadership of His Majesty, in order to support the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, defend the city of Jerusalem, preserve its religious character, legal status, and historical and civilizational identity, as well as work to improve the living conditions of the residents of Jerusalem through the Beit Mal Al-Quds Al-Sharif Agency, the executive arm of the Jerusalem Committee.

He stressed that Morocco, in light of the successive developments in the Palestinian territories, considers the Palestinian issue “a real challenge to the system of joint Islamic action, which requires more intensified efforts to revive the peace process in the Middle East with the aim of reaching a just and comprehensive settlement.”

The minister added that this will only be possible by adopting a realistic vision and a pragmatic perception, in the context of a joint collective effort and a unified discourse, that avoids sterile bidding and abhorrent political exploitation that would harm the Palestinian cause instead of serving it.

After mentioning the slogan of this session, “Moderation and Moderation, the Valve of Security and Stability,” Bourita highlighted that the Kingdom of Morocco has chosen, since its inception, the path of moderation and moderation, and has made it a beacon that illuminates its orientations. Dimensions have proven effective in confronting terrorism and extremism.

He highlighted that Morocco was quick to make its experience available to brotherly and friendly countries, especially in Africa, and harnessed two important institutions that contribute to strengthening spiritual security and combating extremist ideology in Africa. They are the Mohammed VI Foundation for African Scholars and Scholars, which is present in more than 32 African countries, and the Mohammed VI Institute for the Training of Imams, Guides and Guides, which opened its doors to our brothers in Africa in general and the Sahel countries in particular.

He reaffirmed that the Kingdom calls on Islamic countries to cooperate in order to eradicate terrorism and block the way for extremist groups that work to distort the Islamic religion and portray it as a religion of extremism and extremism. This fuels hatred and racism against Muslims across the world, and encourages extremist intellectual and political currents to offend the sacred symbols of the Islamic religion.

And after constantly mentioning the impact of the consequences of the post-Corona pandemic on the various economies of the Member States, which are still trying to recover, and in the midst of the successive crises in the world that have exacerbated the security, food and energy situation in many Member States, he called for more solidarity and synergy for the sake of Crystallizing a unified and responsible Islamic position that provides visions and effective practical solutions to these crises.

He stressed that these daunting challenges necessitate redoubling efforts to strengthen the system of joint Islamic action and raise it to the level of development and social stakes before Member States.

And he highlighted that the Kingdom stresses the importance of continuing the dynamic of reform in the Organization of the Islamic Conference, according to a participatory vision, based on consensus and a far-sighted view, away from the logic of tensions and rivalries that would affect our cohesion and union.

He renewed Morocco’s full readiness to engage in everything that promotes joint Islamic action, in a way that benefits the people and responds to their legitimate aspirations for security and stability.

He also renewed the Kingdom’s support for all good offices and initiatives aimed at advancing the peace process in a number of Islamic countries that are still living in wars and conflicts. Disputes and disputes through peaceful and diplomatic means.