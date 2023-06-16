Boyacoman confirmed courtship with flight attendant Marcela Marenco

The rumor is over. The comedian Boyacoman has confirmed his relationship with Marcela Marenco. For several months it had been said that Frey Eduardo Quintero had found a new love, but now the same famous comedian has revealed how he conquered her.

At the beginning of April, rumors began that Quintero was dating again, this time with a model and influencer. Indeed, the comedian began to publish photos of her with Marcela Marenco on social networks and recently officially presented her as her partner at a public event.

The famous comedian attended an important event hand in hand with his new partner and there he spoke before the cameras of I know everything. Frey Eduardo Quintero finally acknowledged to the public that Marcela Marenco is his current girlfriend and both pointed out that the courtship has been going on for three months.

In his particular way, Boyacoman pointed out that he managed to conquer Marenco’s heart thanks to the fact that “all pretty women are ‘warriors'”, referring to the fact that he likes ugly men. The comedian added that since they met they began to go out as friends, but with the passage of time interest grew between them and the relationship developed.

For her part, Marcela Marenco stated that she was very happy with the relationship she has started with the comedian and added that he is “a person worth admiring, I am super in love and I think that is how we have seen each other. He is the joy of my days.”

As advice for his followers, Boyacoman pointed out that the ideal is to “make her laugh until she forgets that you are ugly.” He also said that, for the moment, the relationship is progressing in a positive way, “everything at the beginning is very nice, we both hope it continues like this.”

On the other hand, the comedian pointed out that his smile has given him away in various spaces, but that since they decided to start posting photos together and assume their courtship publicly, they have supported themselves in the face of the bad comments that are not lacking.

Marenco highlighted that “we have managed our relationship and social networks very well. We don’t let ourselves be affected by anything, we have to smile, be together and support each other every day”. Boyacoman added that he wished all people to find their happiness and not think about what they will say.

About Marcela Marenco it is known that she is a professional flight attendant and is also dedicated to posing for the cameras. In fact, in 2022 she auditioned to be the representative of Magdalena in the Miss Universe Colombia beauty pageant, although she did not make it.

Boyacoman’s love life in recent years

In May 2021, the comedian’s followers learned that, after two years of relationship and the loss of their babies, Boyacoman and Eliana Alzate had decided to end their relationship. As they announced some time later, the loss of two pregnancies (in 2019 and 2020, respectively) caused a crisis in the couple.

A month after separating, the comedian confirmed that they had decided to give themselves another chance. “We went through a difficult situation a year ago, which you think is easy to overcome but which brings a lot of depression, and you get sad. We fought, but it was a crisis that we’ve all had and it’s been resolved, we’re happy and I already have someone to send me again,” he told Lo Sé Todo at the time, but a few weeks later the break was confirmed again.

In mid-2022 Boyacoman’s new girlfriend met. She was Maria José Camargo, a young student of social communication and journalism. The relationship lasted a few months, amid criticism, since many did not approve of the age difference between them.

The relationship with Camargo ended in March of this year and, a few weeks later, there was already talk that the comedian was dating Marcela Marenco, his current partner. with Infobae

