Tram and truck collided in Istanbul, 5 injured

Bagcilar–Kabatas expeditionist tram, Seyitnism After departing from the stop, it collided with 18 ABK 314 plate trucks.

Notice Police and medical teams were dispatched to the area.

In the accident, light abrasions occurred in 5 of the passengers on the tram due to broken windows. Health officers intervened to the injured at the scene.

Truck His driver and Vatman are about to be questioned. polis taken to the centre.

ChickenThe flights, which were interrupted for a while after the operation, continued after the tram was removed.

