Brandenburg wants to fill the position of anti-Semitism officer

Brandenburg wants to fill the planned position of anti-Semitism officer by the end of the year. Prime Minister Dietmar Woidke (SPD) told the Berlin “Tagesspiegel” (Wednesday) that the draft law is currently in the political discussion. “The position should be filled by the end of this year,” he added. Woidke spoke of a “very important position” and correctly said that the position should be placed directly with the President of the State Parliament.

Last summer, the federal state included combating anti-Semitism and anti-Gypsyism as a state goal in the constitution. After right-wing extremist incidents at a school in the Spreewald and the allegedly racist attack on a holiday camp at the weekend, the Brandenburg Prime Minister contradicted fears that the country could again be overtaken by right-wing extremism.

“We have achieved a lot, for example driving hundreds of neo-Nazis out of Halbe,” said the SPD politician. Brandenburg has a long history of dealing with right-wing extremism. However, right-wing extremism and hatred “continue to be a significant problem”.