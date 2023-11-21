Brazil and Argentina duel that attracts on the sixth day of the Qualifier

Brazil will host Argentina in one of the most attractive duels, on date 6 of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup in Mexico, the United States and Canada, which will be played this Tuesday.

This schedule will mark one of the most anticipated matches of the qualifying tournament: the ‘Scratch’ will host the ‘albicelestes’ in a new version of the South American classic. Both teams are forced to get up after the defeats they suffered last night. And there will also be other important matchups that could make the difference.

Lionel Scaloni’s team fell to the ‘charrúas’ 2-0 in Buenos Aires, with goals from Ronald Araujo and Darwin Núñez. While Fernando Diniz’s team could not beat the Colombians and suffered a 2-1 loss in Barranquilla after a double from Luis Díaz and Gabriel Martinelli scored. It will be a reserved forecast match.

On the other hand, the ‘guaraníes’ will face the ‘colochos’ at the Defensores del Chaco stadium. Both will open the day that will start at 8:00 p.m. Néstor Lorenzo’s squad is the only one that remains undefeated in the Qualifiers: two wins and three draws, and that makes it the favorite.

And the date will continue with the clash between the Uruguayan team and the Bolivian team in Montevideo, where Marcelo Bielsa’s team will seek its third consecutive victory and establish itself at the top of the standings, it is in second place with 10 points. While the ‘green’ will arrive motivated after celebrating their first victory against the ‘blanquirroja’ in what was the debut of their new coach Antonio Carlos Zago.

Ecuador and Chile will have an interesting duel that will take place in Quito. The ‘northerners’ have to add three after being left with a goalless draw with Venezuela the previous day. In front will be the ‘red’, who drew 0-0 with Paraguay in Santiago, which ended with the resignation of Eduardo Berizzo as soon as the duel ended.

And finally, Peru will face the ‘vinotinto’ at the National Stadium in Lima. The ‘blanquirroja’ is obliged to achieve a victory that allows them to leave the last place in the 2026 South American Qualifiers. The bad moment they are experiencing does not allow them any more mistakes since not only their chances of qualifying are at stake but also the permanence of Juan Reynoso.

The ‘Cabezón’ is pointed out as the main culprit of the crisis that the ‘bicolor’ is going through since he not only has one point and has not scored goals so far. The other side of the coin is the Venezuelan team, it is the surprise in the qualifying tournament: it achieved important results and is now in fourth place with eight points and in the World Cup zone.

Source: Infobae agency news portal.

