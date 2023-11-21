Riccardo Simonetti: Sweet announcement! The influencer got engaged

Sweet love news from Riccardo Simonetti. The influencer is getting married. He now revealed the big news in style with his engagement ring and a heartwarming couple photo online.

After Riccardo Simonetti had revealed little about his love life in the past, he revealed that he was in a relationship with a kiss photo at the beginning of 2021. He is serious about his lover, the American Steve. This was evident not only when they moved into an apartment together in Berlin last year, but also now: they got engaged.

Riccardo Simonetti got engaged

Entertainer gave the sweet news Riccardo Simonetti (30) announced himself via Instagram on Tuesday afternoon. “I’ve thought for a long time about whether and how to tell you, but I just can’t find the right words. That’s why: We’re engaged,” he wrote in a new post. The moderator’s management confirmed the engagement to the dpa.

To accompany his announcement, Simonetti posted, among other things, a photo that shows him with a glittering ring on his finger and his partner in the background. He also created the hashtag “LoveWins” (love wins). However, his soon-to-be-wed can’t be seen completely. He has so far avoided the public.

Riccardo Simonetti wants to marry partner Steve

Numerous people, including Tokio Hotel singer Bill Kaulitz, congratulated the 30-year-old, who can be heard on the podcast “Free Hugs” with Anke Engelke. Simonetti is actively committed to sexual diversity. Around 477,000 people follow him on Instagram.

