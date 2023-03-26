Home News Brazil did not swallow its defeat against Morocco and its players are looking for excuses
News

by admin
Electronic flag – Rabat

The Brazilian player, “Rodrigo Goes”, broke his silence after his team’s defeat during the friendly that brought him together with the Moroccan national team on the grounds of the Grand Tangier Stadium, during which the Atlas Lions achieved a historic victory with two goals to one, expressing his dissatisfaction with the performance of the Tunisian referee, Sadiq Al-Salmi.

The Real Madrid player said, in a statement to the Brazilian “Calbao Bueno” channel on YouTube, that he did not want to blame the players for such matters with the national team, but the biggest problem was the referee.

Rodrigo added, to the same source, that he did not like to talk about arbitration, but the Tunisian referee complicated matters, did not allow the match to continue, and produced continuous attacks because he blew the whistle several times.

He continued, saying: “I will not look for excuses, and we must bear our responsibilities (in the loss).”

