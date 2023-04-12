The Supreme Court of Brazil scheduled for next week the trial against 100 people accused of participating in the anti-democratic acts of January 8, when Bolsonaro radicals invaded the headquarters of the three powers in Brasilia.

In a statement released this Tuesday, the Federal Supreme Court (STF) ordered the virtual trial between April 18 and 24 for the analysis of the complaints filed against a hundred people, who will be represented by their defense lawyers.

On January 8, followers of former president Jair Bolsonaro invaded and looted the headquarters of the three powers in Brasilia to request a military intervention to overthrow the president. Luiz Inacio Lula da Silvawho had assumed power a week earlier.

trial for accused

The trial, which will be held through an extraordinary virtual session convened by Judge Rosa Weber, president of the country’s highest court of Justice, will determine whether there are criminal charges against the 100 defendants.

“In the event that the complaints are accepted”, the defendants “will become prisoners” and the judicial process will be “initiated”, with analysis of evidence and statements by defense and prosecution witnesses, in a later phase of the trial “without a specific term », specified the STF.

The 100 defendants are part of the 294 people who remain detained for the coup acts in January.

Last March, the magistrate Alexandre de Moraes, of the STF, “finalized the analysis of all the requests for freedom” presented by the defense of the detainees. He released 129 people because “they do not present risks to the process and society.”

However, they continue to answer before the Justice for different crimes, including “incitement to crime and criminal association” and they will be prevented from leaving their region, using social networks and their passports were withheld, among other measures imposed.

In the decision, which released those 129 detainees who will continue to respond to Justice with precautionary measures and the use of electronic monitoring anklets, the magistrate denied the conditional release of 294 people.

According to the STF, the Federal Police detained 2,151 people, of whom 745 were immediately released because they were elderly, handicapped and women with children under 12 years of age.

Of the 1,406 who continued to be detained, the majority were released progressively in different decisions of the magistrate, subtracting 263 who will continue to be detained and to which another 31 captured in subsequent operations related to the investigations.

Of those 294 people who are still detained, 86 are women and 208 are men.

Independent journalism needs the support of its readers to continue and ensure that the uncomfortable news they don’t want you to read remains within your reach. Today, with your support, we will continue working hard for censorship-free journalism!