Brazilian President: Willing to join forces with China and the UAE to mediate the conflict between Russia and Ukraine

16.04.2023

Brazilian President Lula wants to work with China and the United Arab Emirates to mediate the war in Ukraine. During a visit to Abu Dhabi on Sunday, Lula said he had discussed the idea with the leaders of both countries. He had previously appealed to the United States during a visit to Beijing to end its military support for Ukraine.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) Lula said that he has talked with UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Chinese leader Xi Jinping about the formation of a mediation team. He also suggested that a group could be formed with other countries, following the model of the G20 group.

“The G20 was created to save the (world) economy in crisis,” Lula said, arguing that “another G20 must now be created to end this war and create peace.” He firmly believes it will be a huge success. He also added that he had raised the initiative with US President Joe Biden, German Chancellor Scholz, French President Emmanuel Macron and leaders of some South American countries.

Lula stressed that the war was caused by a “decision of two countries”. Neither Russian President Vladimir Putin nor Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has taken the initiative to end the war. “Europe and the United States continue to perpetuate the war in their own way”. Lula demanded that they should sit down and say “enough”.

During a previous visit to China, Lula criticized the West for prolonging the war by supplying arms to Ukraine. He said in Beijing on Saturday,US ‘must stop pushing for war’start talking about peace”, and the EU should also be talking about peace.

15.04.2023



Lula’s visit to China, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and reflecting Brazil’s “return to the world political arena” after it came to power. China is Brazil’s most important trading partner. While in Beijing, Lula questioned the supremacy of the dollar in world trade and proposed a new currency for transactions between the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa).

Prior to this, Lula also proposed that Ukraine give up its claim to the Crimean peninsula in exchange for peace, which was rejected by Kiev. In February this year, China announced a Ukrainian peace position paper, which was also considered by the West to lack specific implementable content. Neither China nor Brazil has condemned Russia’s aggression in Ukraine, nor participated in sanctions against Russia. But both governments have criticized U.S. aid to Ukraine.

(AFP)

