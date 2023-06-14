Briefing: Xi Jinping Holds Talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas – Xinhua English.news.cn

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, June 14 (Reporter Zheng Mingda) On the afternoon of June 14, President Xi Jinping held talks with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who is on a state visit to China, at the Great Hall of the People.

Xi Jinping welcomed President Abbas to visit China again. Xi Jinping pointed out that at the end of last year, we jointly attended and held the first China-Arab Summit in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and reached many important consensuses. In March this year, you wrote to congratulate me on my re-election as the President of China, for which I would like to express my gratitude. You are the first Arab head of state received by China this year, which fully reflects the high level of China-Pakistan relations.

Xi Jinping emphasized that China and Pakistan are good friends and good partners who trust and support each other. China was one of the first countries to recognize the Palestine Liberation Organization and the State of Palestine, and has always firmly supported the just cause of the Palestinian people to restore their legitimate national rights. Facing the century-old changes in the world and new changes in the Middle East, China is willing to strengthen coordination and cooperation with Palestine to promote an early, comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestine issue. Today, we jointly announced the establishment of China-Pakistan strategic partnership, which will be an important milestone in the history of bilateral relations. China is willing to take this opportunity to comprehensively promote friendly cooperation with Pakistan in various fields.