Her car was left at a level crossing, she managed to get off and was saved from being hit by a train

A security camera managed to capture the moment when a motorist whose vehicle was left in the middle of the train tracks managed to get down and save herself when the formation passed through the place.

The episode occurred on Tuesday, at the Las Heras level crossing, in Quilmes (Buenos Aires), when the Fiat vehicle was left on the tracks and was prevented from reversing because a bus blocked its path.

In the midst of despair, the woman got out and asked the bus driver and other cars that were in line for a place to go back.

After a few seconds and without getting a quick response, the driver decided to leave her vehicle to protect herself from the impact. The car ended up being rammed by the formation of the Roca train.

No injuries were reported in the incident.