Siemens SIMATIC S7 at risk: warning of a new IT security gap

There is a current IT security warning for Siemens SIMATIC S7. Here you can find out which vulnerabilities are involved, which products are affected and what you can do.

The Federal Office for Security in der Informationstechnik (BSI) reported a security advisory for Siemens SIMATIC S7 on June 13th, 2023. The BIOS/firmware operating system and the products Siemens SIMATIC STEP 7 and Siemens SIMATIC S7 are affected by the vulnerability.

The latest manufacturer recommendations regarding updates, workarounds and security patches for this vulnerability can be found here: Siemens Security Advisory (Stand: 12.06.2023).

Safety notice for Siemens SIMATIC S7 – risk: high

Risk level: 5 (high)

CVSS Base Score: 9,9

CVSS Temporal Score: 8,6

Remoteangriff: Ja

The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) is used to assess the vulnerability of computer systems. The CVSS standard makes it possible to compare potential or actual security vulnerabilities based on various criteria in order to better prioritize countermeasures. The attributes “none”, “low”, “medium”, “high” and “critical” are used for the severity of a vulnerability. The base score assesses the prerequisites for an attack (including authentication, complexity, privileges, user interaction) and its consequences. The Temporal Score also takes into account changes over time with regard to the risk situation. The risk of the current vulnerability is rated as “high” according to the CVSS with a base score of 9.9.

Siemens SIMATIC S7 Bug: Vulnerability allows execution of arbitrary program code with administrator rights

The SIMATIC S7 is a series of PLCs (programmable logic controllers) for automation applications.STEP 7 is software for programming programmable logic controllers (PLC) of the SIMATIC S7 family.

A remote, authenticated attacker can exploit a vulnerability in Siemens SIMATIC S7 and Siemens SIMATIC STEP 7 to execute arbitrary program code with administrator rights.

The vulnerability is identified with the individual CVE serial number (Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures) CVE-2023-25910 traded.

Systems affected by the vulnerability at a glance

systems

BIOS/Firmware

Products

Siemens SIMATIC STEP 7 < 5.7 (cpe:/a:siemens:simatic_step_7)

Siemens SIMATIC S7 PM (cpe:/h:siemens:simatic_s7)

General recommendations for dealing with IT vulnerabilities

Users of the affected applications should keep them up to date. When security gaps become known, manufacturers are required to remedy them as quickly as possible by developing a patch or a workaround. If security patches are available, install them promptly. For information, consult the sources listed in the next section. These often contain further information on the latest version of the software in question and the availability of security patches or tips on workarounds. If you have any further questions or are uncertain, please contact your responsible administrator. IT security officers should regularly check the sources mentioned to see whether a new security update is available.

Manufacturer information on updates, patches and workarounds

At this point there are further links with information about bug reports, security fixes and workarounds.

Siemens Security Advisory vom 2023-06-12 (13.06.2023)

For more information, see: https://cert-portal.siemens.com/productcert/html/ssa-968170.html

Version history of this security alert

This is the initial version of this IT security notice for Siemens SIMATIC S7. If updates are announced, this text will be updated. You can read about changes or additions in this version history.

06/13/2023 – Initial version

+++ Editorial note: This text was created with AI support based on current BSI data. We accept feedback and comments at zettel@news.de. +++

follow News.de already at Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and YouTube? Here you will find the latest news, the latest videos and the direct line to the editors.

roj/news.de