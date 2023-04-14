Apple is working on further updates

If you keep the software on your iPhone up to date, you currently have iOS 16.4.1 installed: The recently released update addressed a few minor errors and, above all, fixed serious security gaps. iOS 16.5, which is already available as the second beta build and only brings minimal changes, is similarly inconspicuous. In the future, Siri will be able to start screen recordings – so far, users have always had to switch to the control center.

Before the release of iOS 17, Apple is still working on at least one update for the current iOS generation: MacRumors refers to access statistics, which point to iOS 16.6. Corresponding data has proven to be a reliable indicator for future versions in the past. Of course, nothing is known about possible new features, but the many updates are not unusual: In April last year, iOS 15.4 was the measure of all things, in April 2021 Cupertino released iOS 14.5. Security updates for the current software generation can be expected for some time anyway – especially if Apple removes support for iOS 17 for some devices. However, there are conflicting statements about this (see here).

Spotify with a new widget: straight from the lock screen to the app

Spotify does not provide any particularly interesting information about app updates: the company is content with two standard sentences that are clichés and do not provide any information. However, the most recently released update to version 8.8.26 has a welcome innovation: for the first time, an application widget can be placed on the lock screen.

In addition to the current app version, users who want to use this function need iOS 16 on their device. The widget opens the application immediately, so that the usual intermediate step via the home screen is no longer necessary. The approximately 163 megabyte application is in the App Store ready for free download.