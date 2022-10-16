Inclusiveness, family and psychological well-being, performance bonuses on energy saving. These are some of the cornerstones of the second level supplementary contract signed by Marcolin spa – with the support of Confindustria Belluno Dolomiti – and the trade union organizations Filtcem Cgil and Femca Cisl alongside the Rsu.

The agreement – which concerns about a thousand workers in the Group’s Italian plants – will be valid in the three-year period 2023-2025. “This is a modern and innovative contract that focuses on personal care,” he says Sabrina Paulon, Group Hr Director of Marcolin. «We wanted to develop the concept of ‘respect’ in all its facets, paying the utmost attention to human aspects». For this reason, ample space was dedicated to the “conciliation” of work commitments with those outside work, especially family ones: hence the strengthening of flexible tools for managing working hours. «We go from extending the flexibility of entry and exit also in some areas of production to the facilitation of shift change procedures, passing through solidarity permits and part-time work. A specific chapter concerns the special permits for medical examinations and childcare », Paulon lists point by point.

Maximum attention was paid to the mental well-being of male and female workers in their individual dimension: “We will enhance the free psychological assistance service, where everyone feels welcomed and not judged,” Paulon underlines. And just theinclusiveness it is one of the values ​​highlighted by the new agreement. «Occupational safety must be understood in its broadest sense. Valuing differences, guaranteeing everyone participation in company life, is a priority. Diversity and different skills are an added value ».

“Connected”, Paulon continues, “is the theme of skills and continuous training, which will be entrusted to aAcademy internal. What should interest us is talent and its enhancement ».

The economic elements of the contract have also been declined in an innovative way. «We foresee an effective participation in the company objectives: the result bonus will be linked to energy saving and product quality levels. In this way, we concretely promote environmental sustainability, ”says Paulon. In all phases of the consultation, the company was supported by the Belluno Industrialists’ Association represented by Luca Carniello, an official in the Human Resources and Industrial Relations Area. It was a team effort “, concludes Paulon,” where everyone – company, Association, trade unions, rsu – has brought their contribution in the belief that innovation in the factory is not just about product or process, but also human and social “.

Satisfaction also comes from the unions who have worked for a long time together with the RSU to obtain this supplementary contract which “goes in the direction of meeting the family and life needs of the workers. With the increase in part-time work and the flexibility of schedules, the women who represent 70% of the workforce in the plant are helped to manage the work but also the family menage. The days of absence due to the illness of the children have also been increased and a process of reintegration of the employee has been started if he has been absent for a long time due to illness or maternity. The aspect of the environment is also important », says Milena Cesca of Femca Cisthe Giampiero Marra of Filctem Cgil. “Therefore no longer plastic bottles, but water bottles and filters”.