Teams divided by two lengths in the standings: both need points The bianconeri cannot afford a misstep, the grenades dream of a shot

TORINO

If goals were like light, then Toro and Juve should be rewarded for the energy savings they have decided to undertake in this season of sacrifices. They score very little grenade and bianconeri, even if for different reasons: Juric’s team creates a lot in the opposing metacampo and collects the crumbs (just 8 goals in 9 league games) for the absence of a real striker, while Allegri finds himself an attack deluxe that lights up in fits and starts (only 12 flashes) because it is served badly due to deficient and discounted game.

It will be a derby of fear and passion, tomorrow afternoon (6 pm) at the Grande Torino stadium, but it also risks being a derby without a net. You will hardly see a shower of goals and then whoever makes a mistake can get really hurt. Toro has deflated after an excellent start and has not won at home since 5 September (Lecce), but dreams of giving the coup de grace to a Juve in black crisis: it would not erase all the insults of these years in the derby, but it would help to start a new story.

The bianconeri, on the other hand, are obliged to redeem themselves and know that they cannot afford another false step after ending up in a punitive retreat: a matter of history (Juve lost only one of their last 32 matches with the grenade, on April 26, 2015) and of pride, given how Andrea Agnelli put everyone under scrutiny after the fool of Haifa.

Toro has the advantage of playing at home, even if in the last 12 home games they have only won two (the rest are 5 draws and 5 defeats), while in front of their fans they have found the way to goal in 5 of the last 8 games . Also on Sunday against Empoli, when he broke the 1-1 in extremis, he had to collect almost 20 chances to score a gollonzo with Lukic. In all, Toro had to shoot 115 times to score 8 goals (6.9%) and only 4 teams – Sampdoria, Spezia, Cremonese and Fiorentina – have a less prolific attack. Juve, on the other hand, travels at an average of 10.2% (Sarri’s Lazio, for example, is at 21% in the shot / goal ratio) and hopes for Vlahovic’s redemption. The Serbian center-forward, costing 90 million between cards, commissions and bonuses, has not yet scored away from home and has to get out of the tunnel where he too has slipped for his mistakes. Sanabria, Belotti’s replacement, is also fasting, but in Turin where he hasn’t scored since last January 21st. This derby, therefore, will be a double litmus test for the two “nines” expected on the pitch.

Juve in the Continassa retreat is looking for a solution to return to scoring, given that the alarm sounds even louder after the last two defeats without almost even shooting on goal. Three straight games without a goal have not occurred since March 2011 with Del Neri as coach in full crisis, while with this presidency the fasting record was 283 minutes in February last year. Now Juve are at 187 ‘(the last goal was that of Rabiot at Maccabi nine days ago) and hopes for the derby effect to unblock themselves.The last time they ran out was on February 26, 2008 (0-0) and from then he scored 40 goals in 22 games. One of these, seven years ago at 94 ‘with Cuadrado, saved Allegri’s Juve and relaunched it. Who knows if miracles make an encore. –