On the afternoon of October 15, the third round of the Beijing Enterprises Men’s Basketball CBA new season and the Xinjiang team started at the Hangzhou Gymnasium. After 4 quarters of ups and downs and full of suspense, the Beijing Enterprises men’s basketball team achieved a reversal in the decisive quarter, defeated the opponent 98-95 with difficulty, stopped the opponent’s winning streak, and ushered in its first victory of the season. Beikong’s victory relies on tenacious defense and multi-point attack. Although only two foreign aids, Gordon and Liao Sanning, scored in double figures, 11 players in the team scored and played a wonderful game.

In the first quarter, Beijing Enterprises took a 6-point lead

The Xinjiang team used to be a championship team and a traditional powerhouse in the league. Although the performance has shown a downward trend in the past two seasons, through a series of personnel reinforcements during the offseason, the championship-level Xinjiang men’s basketball team seems to be back. . In the first two rounds, they defeated Shanghai and Shenzhen, the two most powerful teams in the league, which was impressive.

In terms of domestic aid, the Xinjiang team introduced striker Zhu Xuhang and outside player Huang Rongqi. These two are the core figures in the original team who can fight well. After being dug up by the Xinjiang team, they have greatly strengthened the team’s internal and external lines. In terms of foreign aid, the Xinjiang team signed Pierre Jackson (who scored 67 points in a single game when he played for Beijing Enterprises 4 seasons ago) and the tall Tucker. ·Far (2.29m), two powerful players with very distinctive characteristics, plus several young local players such as Lutubula and Aizmati have gradually grown up. This season, the Xinjiang team has a neat internal and external lineup and has once again become a League powerhouse.

After the opening, the Beijing Control team achieved good results through Zou Yuchen’s strong confrontation with Farr. In the first quarter of the game, the super-high center only scored 4 points. The defense of the perimeter players of the Beijing Enterprises was more compact, which also curbed the Xinjiang team’s perimeter shooting. At the end of the first quarter, Beijing Enterprises took a 6-point lead, which few fans expected before the game.

In the middle of the second quarter, “the situation is rising”. Jackson, a small foreign aid of the Xinjiang team, smashed people with the ball in the fight with Wang Shaojie. At this time, Beikong was leading by 7 points. It should have taken this opportunity to expand its advantage, but there were many mistakes in a row, and the offensive power was handed over to others. Instead, the Xinjiang team played a wave of offensive climax of 17 to 3. the leading side. On the other hand, the shooting rate of Beijing Enterprises is very low, especially in the first half, it made 0 of 9 3-pointers.

Gordon gets the key points to decide the outcome

After the start of the second half, several outside players from Beijing Enterprises finally found their touch. Gordon and Zhang Fan hit long shots in a row, and the big foreign aid Haas also gave full play to the inside role when he was on the court, and could still gain the upper hand in the confrontation with Farr. Beijing Enterprises gradually approached the score, only 2 points behind the opponent before the decisive quarter, and Beijing Enterprises saw the hope of winning. In the last 12 minutes of fierce battle, the score of the Beikong men’s basketball team “surfaced” for a short time, but it was suppressed by the Xinjiang team.

Until 1 minute and 24 seconds left until the end of the game, the foreign aid Gordon finally played his role. He made a difficult breakthrough and scored the key 2 points for Beikong to win the game. Then he made two free throws. After stabilizing the situation, Beijing Enterprises united efforts to maintain the 3-point advantage until the end. Gordon scored 25 points and 7 assists in this campaign.

This victory did not come easily

Although the North Control team made 18 turnovers in this game, it also forced the opponent to make 22 turnovers through active defense. Zou Yuchen, Yu Changdong, Wang Shaojie and several tall players contributed a lot. The three fought a total of 14 fouls to confront Farr.

The schedule of the first stage was not “friendly” for Beijing Enterprises. But just when many fans were ready to accept the losing streak, the Beijing Enterprises men’s basketball team used hard work to win an extremely difficult victory, and it defeated Xinjiang, a veteran powerhouse with strong momentum and a recovery since the beginning of the game. Team, the efforts of the players are commendable.

Beijing Enterprises three-person basketball team closed training camp aimed at the Super League

When the Beijing Enterprises men’s basketball first team competed in the CBA league in the new season, the boys of the Beijing Enterprises three-person basketball team were closed for training in the club base of Honghe International Sports Center in Yizhuang. In the two 2022 China Three-person Basketball Super League satellite matches that have been played, the Beijing Enterprises team temporarily ranked first with its excellent performance. On October 26th, they will start the journey of the third leg of the league. The near-term goal is to achieve another good result, take one step further, and advance from the satellite game to the Super League. In the long run, it is to strive to make the three men’s basketball team of Beijing Enterprises become an important force in the domestic three-person basketball competition, and at the same time to send talents to the national team.

This year is the first year of the official launch of three-person basketball. As a team in Beijing, Beijing Enterprises Basketball Club responded to the call of the Chinese Basketball Association, the Beijing Municipal Sports Bureau and the Beijing Basketball Association for the first time, and completed the formation and construction of the three-person basketball team. Register for work. This involvement in three-person basketball is an important step for the club in the field of basketball, and it is also a key measure for the club to achieve all-round development.

The current coaching staff of the Beijing Enterprises three men’s basketball team is led by Chen Ke, the former national player and head coach of the Beijing Enterprises men’s basketball youth team, and Zhang Tao, the former head coach of the NBL Chongqing Huaxi Team, as the assistant coach. In terms of athletes, it is composed of former Beikong men’s basketball first-team defender Li Jiaheng, forward Li Longyuan, center Shi Yanbo, Beikong men’s basketball youth team forward Sun Jiarui, and Fengwei swinger Wang Yitao. In August, the club also signed the former CBA Nanjing Tongxi defender Yang Haozhe, which further strengthened the team’s backcourt strength.

On October 14, a reporter from Beijing Youth Daily visited the Beijing Enterprises three-man men’s basketball team who was training. Team coach Chen Ke and Yang Haozhe, who played well in the last game, were interviewed. Chen Ke, who was known for his daring to fight, full of energy and vigor when he was a player, is not only the commander of the team’s technical and tactical aspects, but also his tough style and tenacious fighting spirit when he played for the Bayi Men’s Basketball Team. passed on to the young players.

Chen Ke said, “I have adapted to the transition from player to coach. I am quite satisfied with the current situation of the team, and the team’s personnel composition is relatively reasonable. There are players from the club’s youth team, and there are also first-team players in the CBA league. Players who have played less. In the next stage of the game, we must maintain this good form and be ready to go from the satellite to the Super League at any time.”

After joining the team, Yang Haozhe, who is a point guard, played a key role in the team’s offense and organization. The young player who played for the CBA League Tongxi Team last season, studied at Beijing No. 15 Middle School and Beijing Sports University, and was selected to the All-Star Team in the CUBA League. Now returning to his hometown to play for the team, he also feels Very honored.

Yang Haozhe said, “I am very happy to be able to represent the Beijing Enterprises men’s basketball team, and my highest dream is to wear the national team uniform and fight for the country. Although I am not too young, I will not give up my dream. I came down from the CBA professional team to play a three-player basketball league. I will not despise any opponent. The atmosphere of this team is very good now. I have fully integrated into the team. I will give full play to my strengths and do a good job in perimeter defense and offense. Organize the work, help the team to achieve results as much as possible, and achieve the short-term and long-term goals of the team step by step.”

