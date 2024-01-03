Home » British woman who ran over fiancée for flirting with another woman at party is convicted of murder
A British woman has been convicted of murder after fatally hitting her fiancé with their car out of anger over a flirt with another woman at a party. The BBC reports this.

Alice Wood (23) ran over Ryan Watson (24) in May 2022 during an argument after a party in Rode Heath in the northwest of England, in what witnesses described as “a game of chicken”. . Wood found that Watson had flirted with another woman.

“She used her car as a weapon while under the influence of alcohol. She deliberately drove into him, and even drove further (about 150 meters, ed.) after she had mowed him down,” a police officer testified in court. “She knows what she did, but still refuses to take responsibility for her actions.” Wood has pleaded not guilty, saying her fiancé’s death was “a tragic accident.”

However, surveillance footage shows how Wood twice drove her car threateningly towards Watson, until he was actually hit on the third attempt. According to a witness, she then also said: “Please call an ambulance, I think I have run over my friend.” After her arrest, she also said to the officers: “It’s okay, I deserve this.”

“No punishment is long enough”

In a statement from Watson’s parents following Wood’s guilty plea, it said: “We have finally received justice for our beloved son. No sentence is long enough for what she took from us and from Ryan: he will never be able to live his life or fulfill his dreams.”

A decision on the sentence will be made on January 29.

