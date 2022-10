Eighteen years old were Fausto and Iaio. Eighteen months, that 18 March 1978, was the age of Bruno Tinelli, Fausto’s little brother who today, together with his mother Danila Angeli, has returned to live in Trentino. There, Ignazio La Russa’s speech to the Senate reached them and from there, despite a Covid attack, and after consulting Maria Iannucci – Iaio’s sister – Bruno decides to answer on behalf of all three.