Builders back government call for pre-sale homes to be banned from resale

On the occasion of the revision of the so-called “Equal Land Rights Regulations”, which is known as the most stringent in history, the Federation of Real Estate Developers and Commercial Associations of Taiwan held a press conference a few days ago (21). Study and discuss the implementation method, and only by “revising the past” can we attack real estate speculators!”

“Pre-sale prohibition of contract exchange” tends not to look back to the past and criticizes the builder: condoning real estate speculators

The Federation of Real Estate Development and Commercial Associations of Taiwan Province held the 3rd member representative meeting of the 10th session today. 200 industry representatives including directors, directors and supervisors of local associations from all over the country gathered together. Questions and opinions were raised on changes in property rights regulations, construction costs, and building regulations, and they agreed that “the government’s series of housing crackdown measures and cost stacking have caused builders to be admitted to intensive care units soon!”

Taking the equalization of land rights regulations as an example, the part that has the greatest impact on the contract exchange of pre-sale houses, Huang Qilun lamented that the industry does not support real estate sales, but supports the government’s “crackdown on real estate speculation”, but the current tendency to amend the law is not retrospective. “This is undoubtedly conniving. Real estate speculators”, the government should establish a sunrise clause, assuming that it will be implemented on July 1st, all pre-sale houses in the market should be prohibited from resale, instead of depending on the time of purchase, in order to reduce market chaos and avoid long-horse carts.

Huang Qilun said frankly: “The current real estate market has gone downhill, and the industry also hopes that the real estate market will have a soft landing, so it fully supports the government’s stance on cracking down on real estate speculation. Unfortunately, the government rarely listens to industry suggestions. real benefit.”

As for the recent voices of construction business leaders and legal scholars, who believe that the revision of the “Equal Land Rights Act” may be unconstitutional, and that they will apply for constitutional interpretation in the future. Wang Zhiliang, chairman of the Greater Taichung Real Estate Association, said with a smile: “The constitutional interpretation is not urgent.” Therefore, it is hoped that the government will communicate with the industry in formulating policies to avoid cases behind closed doors, so that we can jointly discuss a feasible solution to the current high housing prices.

Wang Zhiliang further gave an example: “The balance of people’s deposits in Taiwan is as high as 50 trillion, the market has hot money, and the central bank has abundant funds. Instead of policy-style currency distribution, it is better to think about how to formulate house purchase policies and subsidize interest rates to help people who cannot afford houses. Only stability can have long-term effects.” Picture/provided by the industry

In addition, Liu Shouli, chairman of the Taoyuan City Real Estate Development Association, added: “The crux of housing prices is cost. Every time the government auctions land, the surrounding land prices will skyrocket. In the end, it is the construction industry’s turn to take the blame.” He criticized: ” The government should conduct self-examination, why the wages of office workers have not been raised? What is the crux of the problem? It should not allow construction companies to be beaten black and blue.”

Wang Zhiliang (left), Chairman of Greater Taichung Real Estate Development Association, Wu Guobao (middle), Vice Chairman of Taiwan Federation of Real Estate Development Associations, and Liu Shouli, Chairman of Taoyuan City Real Estate Development Association (right).Picture/provided by the industry

At the scene, many association chairmen pointed out that the high house price is not a single factor, but comes from the stacking of many costs, such as construction costs, real estate integration tax, new building regulations, etc., as well as the central bank’s restrictive policies, such as land financing restrictions. Loans, land purchases with an 18-month deadline for development, etc. These are all related to the survival of the industry. I hope that when the housing market is unstable this year, the government can help or give way.

The Federation of Real Estate Development and Commercial Associations of Taiwan Province held a member representative meeting at the Lin Palace Hotel in Kaohsiung, and held a press conference on improving the real estate market in 2023 in conjunction with the directors of various associations.Picture/provided by the industry

The post Builders support the government’s call for pre-sale houses to be banned from resale appeared first on Business Times.

