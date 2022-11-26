Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, November 26. Title: Building a socialist modern country in an all-round way on the track of the rule of law——A chapter on the rule of law that implements the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China while deeply understanding the 10-year great transformation in the new era

“Comprehensively governing the country by law is a profound revolution in state governance. It is related to the party’s governance and rejuvenation, it is related to the happiness and well-being of the people, and it is related to the long-term stability of the party and the country.”

In the past 10 years of the new era, under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law, the construction of a socialist country under the rule of law has been further promoted, the overall pattern of comprehensive law-based governance has basically taken shape, the construction of a socialist legal system with Chinese characteristics has been accelerated, the reform of the judicial system has made significant progress, and social fairness and justice have become more secure. Solid, and the construction of the rule of law in China has opened up a new situation.

On the new journey, we must give better play to the guarantee role of the rule of law in solidifying the foundation, stabilizing expectations, and benefiting the long-term, and comprehensively build a modern socialist country on the track of the rule of law.

Safeguard the authority of the Constitution and improve the socialist legal system with Chinese characteristics

In the early winter, Yang Yi, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and director of the People’s Participation and Promotion of the Rule of Law Division of the Chongqing Municipal Bureau of Justice, walked into a community in Huilongba Town, Shapingba District, and talked to grassroots cadres and the masses about the connotation of the rule of law in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. A lively speech was given.

As the fifth “Constitution Propaganda Week” is approaching, the Chongqing Municipal Bureau of Justice organizes popular activities to study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and promote the full implementation of the Constitution.

Persisting in ruling the country according to the law must first adhere to governing the country according to the Constitution, and insisting on governing the country according to the law must first persist in governing the country according to the Constitution.

From the establishment of the National Constitution Day and the Constitution Publicity Week, to the establishment of the constitutional oath system, and then to the national anthem law, the national flag law, and the national emblem law constitute an important system of national symbols and symbols that implement the provisions of the constitution… In the 10 years of the new era, practical institutional measures have been taken one by one Vigorously promote the implementation of the Constitution and let the spirit of the Constitution take root in the whole society.

“The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China emphasized that the important role of the Constitution in governing the country should be better utilized and the authority of the Constitution should be maintained. As grassroots judicial and administrative workers, we have a heavy responsibility.” Yang Yi said that we must combine the report of the 20th National Congress of Carry out activities such as introducing the Constitution to rural areas, communities, and campuses, and strive to enhance grassroots people’s concept of the Constitution and the rule of law, and gather grassroots forces for the construction of a society ruled by law.

Good law is a prerequisite for good governance. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made it clear that the socialist legal system with Chinese characteristics centered on the Constitution should be improved.

“The specific methods and methods for the owner to supervise the public income of the community should be clearer” “The specific procedures for re-dividing the property management area should be more operational”… On November 7, in the conference room of Bozhou Road Street, Luyang District, Hefei City, Anhui, the grassroots Deputies to the National People’s Congress, representatives of relevant sub-district units, and resident representatives sat around the table and had a lively discussion on the “Regulations on Property Management of Residential Areas in Hefei (Draft Revised Draft)” which is being solicited for comments. The voices from the grassroots “directly pass” to the legislature, helping to further improve laws and regulations.

Such scenes of “opening the door to legislation” are now common in various places.

As of September this year, the Legislative Affairs Committee of the Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress has established 32 contact points for grassroots legislation, covering all provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities across the country. Contact points, so that the legislative work can fully gather public opinion and wisdom.

“The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made it clear that scientific legislation, democratic legislation, and law-based legislation should be promoted. We should use this as a guideline to continue to explore the legislative practice of ‘small incisions’ and ‘small fast spirit’, and adhere to the principle of legislation targeting problems and solving problems through legislation. Principles, focus on the concerns of the people, and ensure good governance with good laws.” said Ling Haiqun, director of the Legal Work Committee of the Standing Committee of the Hefei Municipal People’s Congress.

Advancing administration according to law, improving administrative efficiency and credibility

A few days ago, under the guidance of the staff of the Zichuan District Government Affairs Service Center in Zibo City, Shandong Province, Ms. Yang, a citizen, signed the online notification letter of commitment and completed the required documents in less than 10 minutes. “It used to be necessary to submit a lot of supporting materials to apply for a visa, but now I don’t have to bring them. It’s so convenient!” she said happily.

In the 10 years of the new era, my country has continued to carry out “reduction of certificates for the convenience of the people”. It has promoted the clearance of more than 21,000 certification items in various localities and departments. On this basis, by the end of 2020, my country will fully implement the notification and commitment system for certification matters, replacing “certification” with “commitment”.

The construction of a rule of law government is a key task and main project of comprehensively governing the country by law. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China made it clear that government functions should be transformed, government responsibility system and organizational structure should be optimized, institutions, functions, powers, procedures, and responsibilities should be legalized, and administrative efficiency and credibility should be improved.

“Next, we will carry out reform planning around the aspects of ‘doing one thing at one time’, the ‘commitment to enter’ reform of credit approval, and the construction of smart government affairs, so as to make the approval service procedures simpler, fewer links, higher efficiency, and better service. Excellent.” said Shen Jun, director of the Administrative Approval Service Bureau of Zichuan District.

The “small changes” around the masses reflect the “big actual effect” of the construction of a rule of law government.

For a long time, due to the large number of vehicles involved, the high value of the case, and the complicated disposal process, traffic police law enforcement work has often encountered some doubts from the masses. To this end, the Traffic Management Bureau of the Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau developed the “Ping An Deduction” system. Regardless of whether it is a large truck, passenger car or electric vehicle that is illegal, the system will remind the police to publicize and dispose of it on time starting from the deduction process. Important links upload telephone recordings, deposit receipts, photos, videos, etc., to achieve a closed-loop disposal of vehicles and documents involved in the case.

As of September this year, public security organs across the country have built 2,994 law enforcement and case handling management centers; fully implemented online case handling; established and improved the entire process of law enforcement record system… The improvement of the standardization level of public security law enforcement is a microcosm of my country’s solid progress in law-based administration in the new era for 10 years .

“The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China puts forward higher requirements for comprehensively promoting strict, standardized, fair and civilized law enforcement. We will further improve the law enforcement work system, make full use of intelligent and technological means, and continuously improve the level of law enforcement.” Beijing Municipal Public Security Bureau Traffic Management Bureau Legal System The relevant person in charge said.

Strict and fair administration of justice to maintain social fairness and justice

Recently, a “cloud visit” live broadcast event kicked off at the Hangzhou Internet Court. There is no need to run back and forth, and the filing, submission of materials, and court hearings can all be completed online… During the live broadcast, about 500,000 netizens experienced the efficiency and convenience brought by the reform of the judicial system at close range.

The establishment of specialized judicial institutions is one of the achievements of the reform of the judicial system. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, according to the unified deployment of the central government, my country has successively established intellectual property courts in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou and Hainan Free Trade Port, established financial courts in the economic circle of Shanghai, Beijing, and Chengdu and Chongqing, and set up courts in Hangzhou, Beijing, and Hainan. Guangzhou has set up Internet courts, etc., to give full play to the judicial functions of the people’s courts in centralized jurisdiction and professional trial of special cases.

The system and mechanism of “Let the adjudicator decide and let the adjudicator be responsible” is more perfect, promote the reform of the litigation system centered on the trial, and establish and improve the mechanism for the discovery, correction, prevention and accountability of wrongful cases…In the 10 years of the new era, the reform measures of the judicial system The chain is intertwined, the pace is further increased, and the strength is further strengthened to protect the last line of defense of fairness and justice.

“The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed to deepen the comprehensive and supporting reform of the judicial system, which is also the mission of our Internet court.” Hong Xuejun, president of Hangzhou Internet Court, said that in the future, we must take the lead in technology application, mechanism innovation, rule creation, theoretical research, etc. Form an Internet judicial sample, and help the comprehensive and supporting reform of the judicial system to go deeper.

In Yiliang County, Kunming City, Yunnan Province, the Nanpan River meanders down.

On October 27, under the witness of the prosecutor of the People’s Procuratorate of Yiliang County, Li and his son put the fish fry purchased with their funds into the Nanpan River for ecological restoration. Prior to this, the two were filed a public interest lawsuit by the local procuratorate for illegal fishing of aquatic products.

According to statistics, since the implementation of the system of public interest litigation initiated by procuratorial organs for five years, as of October this year, a total of more than 710,000 public interest litigation cases have been handled. The ecological environment, food and drug safety and other public interests have played a huge role.

The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China proposed to strengthen the legal supervision of procuratorial organs. Improve the public interest litigation system.

Wang Guanghui, Procurator-General of the People’s Procuratorate of Yunnan Province, said that we should further play the legal supervision function of the procuratorial organ, focus on the core of public interest and conduct in-depth practical research, so as to contribute more to the improvement of the public interest litigation system.

From the city to the countryside, from the coast to the inland… In the past 10 years of the new era, the practice of comprehensively governing the country by law has made great strides, moving towards a higher level of good law and good governance.

On the new journey, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, the integrated construction of the rule of law in China, the rule of law government, and the rule of law society will continue to advance, and the path of socialist rule of law with Chinese characteristics will surely become wider and wider.