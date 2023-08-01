Building a Strong Foundation: Strengthening Basic Research for Scientific and Technological Self-Reliance and Advancement

“seeking Truth” magazine, in its 15th issue published on August 1, will feature an important article by Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission. The article, titled “Strengthening basic research to achieve high-level scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement,” emphasizes the urgency of strengthening basic research for the advancement of scientific and technological capabilities, and the importance of building China into a world scientific and technological power.

Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee has prioritized the enhancement of original innovation capabilities and successfully organized major basic research tasks. It has also built significant scientific and technological infrastructures and achieved major original achievements in the field of basic frontiers.

The article points out that as a new round of scientific and technological revolution and industrial transformation unfolds, interdisciplinary integration is increasingly advancing and scientific research paradigms are undergoing profound changes. There is an acceleration of the integration between science, technology, economic, and social development, and the transformation cycles of basic research have significantly shortened. International scientific and technological competition is shifting towards the basic forefront. In order to cope with this competition, achieve high-level technological self-reliance, and promote the construction of a new development pattern, it is crucial to strengthen basic research and address key technical challenges from their source.

The article highlights several key points in strengthening basic research. Firstly, it stresses the need to strengthen the forward-looking, strategic, and systematic layout of basic research, providing a solid foundation for innovation and development. Secondly, it calls for the deepening of reforms in basic research systems and mechanisms to keep up with the organization and impact of big science. Thirdly, it emphasizes the importance of building high-level support platforms for basic research, including the coordination of national laboratory systems and the localization of scientific and technological equipment and software. Fourthly, the article emphasizes the importance of building a strong team of basic research talents, highlighting the role of high-level talents in the advancement of basic research. Fifthly, it emphasizes the need for extensive international cooperation in basic research, promoting openness and sharing for common development. Lastly, it emphasizes the creation of an innovation ecosystem that fosters basic research, with support from policies, systems, and the scientific spirit of pursuing truth.

The article concludes by stating that party committees and governments at all levels should prioritize the strengthening of basic research in their scientific and technological agendas. It calls for increased coordination, policy support, and the promotion of high-quality development in basic research.

Overall, the article highlights the importance of basic research in achieving scientific and technological self-reliance and self-improvement. It emphasizes the need for forward-looking strategies, reforms, strong support platforms, talented researchers, international cooperation, and an innovation ecosystem conducive to basic research. With the strengthening of basic research, China aims to become a global scientific and technological powerhouse.

