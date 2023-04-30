Home » Building Minister Klara Geywitz (SPD) is against EU plans to ban gas heating systems using biogas and hydrogen
News

Building Minister Klara Geywitz (SPD) is against EU plans to ban gas heating systems using biogas and hydrogen

by admin
Building Minister Klara Geywitz (SPD) is against EU plans to ban gas heating systems using biogas and hydrogen

The EU Commission is considering banning gas heaters that run on biogas and hydrogen. This is part of the so-called Ecodesign Implementing Regulation.

Headquarters in the EU may now be planning: Ban also for biogas and hydrogen operation

“Building Minister Klara Geywitz is blocking the EU Commission from considering banning gas heating systems that run on biogas or hydrogen. The German position on the so-called Ecodesign Implementation Ordinance “will be such that it is compatible with the Building Energy Act,” the SPD politician told the newspapers of the Funke media group.

“We will apply European legislation in such a way that it fits German law. With us, there will be no specifications for energy efficiency that would result in a ban on gas heating systems, even when operated with biogas or hydrogen.” That would mean a de facto ban for many gas heaters – even those that run on biogas or hydrogen.”

Report with material from the dts news agency

See also  Former Federal President Gauck: Don't leave terror victims alone

You may also like

Former Prime Minister – Hamdok calls for an...

Bandundu: the DRC Red Cross distributes food to...

The Pope, it is wrong to create embryos...

The Chinese army completes the task of evacuating...

Goodbye daisies! Habeck’s solar plans are already making...

Gallery: HÕFF collected nearly 3,400 euros for Ukraine...

Avianca extends protection to Viva and Ultra passengers...

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Today...

Colombian authorities recommend evacuating towns near the Nevado...

Verónica Alcocer will accompany Gustavo Petro on his...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy