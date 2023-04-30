Building Minister Klara Geywitz (SPD) is against EU plans to ban gas heating systems using biogas and hydrogen

The EU Commission is considering banning gas heaters that run on biogas and hydrogen. This is part of the so-called Ecodesign Implementing Regulation.

Headquarters in the EU may now be planning: Ban also for biogas and hydrogen operation

“Building Minister Klara Geywitz is blocking the EU Commission from considering banning gas heating systems that run on biogas or hydrogen. The German position on the so-called Ecodesign Implementation Ordinance “will be such that it is compatible with the Building Energy Act,” the SPD politician told the newspapers of the Funke media group.

“We will apply European legislation in such a way that it fits German law. With us, there will be no specifications for energy efficiency that would result in a ban on gas heating systems, even when operated with biogas or hydrogen.” That would mean a de facto ban for many gas heaters – even those that run on biogas or hydrogen.”

