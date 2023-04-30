Home » Salvadorans enjoy the Freestyle Master Series 2023 in the center of San Salvador
Salvadorans enjoy the Freestyle Master Series 2023 in the center of San Salvador

This Saturday night, Salvadorans were able to enjoy a show never seen before, in the Gerardo Barrios square, the first day of the Freestyle Master Series 2023 competition took place, which presented a full house with tickets completely sold out.

Thousands of Salvadorans were present in the Historic Center to watch the competition.

“For the first time in Central America and the Caribbean! For us it represents, first of all, that we have a president (Nayib Bukele) who believes in the youth”, said the director of Reconstruction of the Social Fabric, Carlos Marroquín.

Among the contestants were freestylers such as Metalingüística from Chile, Skiper from Mexico, Ritmodelia from Guatemala, Reverse from Cuba, and Zaki from El Salvador, among others. The event was led by Argentine rapper El Misio.

The participants considered that one of the most outstanding aspects in the country is security, and the opportunities that are being offered to young people since President Nayib Bukele came to power.

