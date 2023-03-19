OMU Engineering Faculty Civil Engineering Department Lecturer Dr. Sertaç Tuhta said that after the Kahramanmaraş-centered earthquakes, the works related to the strengthening or repair of the structures were carried out in the columns, beams, curtains and junction areas. Stating that the strengthening processes should be done specifically for the building, Dr. Tuhta said, “First of all, the earthquake performance of the building should be determined and the work should begin. During these works, buildings are partially or completely evacuated. […]

