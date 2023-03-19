Home News District made sisbén brigade in Pescaíto
The number of interviewers to attend to the requests was increased.

The District Planning and Social Promotion Secretariats arrived at the Pescaíto Coliseum, where they carried out the inclusion and procedures before the Identification System of Potential Beneficiaries of Social Programs, Sisbén.

During this week that ended, citizens were served on the second floor of the Public Market building and in the La Paz neighborhood.

In the coming days, care will be transferred to the village of Vista Nieves, Minca corregimiento, to serve the population of the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta.

The Secretary of Planning, Isaac Pertuz, stated that on instructions from Mayor Virna Johnson, the massive brigades will continue in different sectors of the city and, in parallel, surveys will be carried out in the neighborhoods. “The number of pollsters was increased to meet the massive requests from citizens,” he noted.

Similarly, citizens may go to the Sisbén office, located in the Public Market building, from Monday to Friday to receive assistance between 8:00 in the morning and 12:00 noon and from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m.

Those interested must present a photocopy of the citizenship card, copies of the identity documents of the household members and a public service bill. It is reiterated that Sisbén procedures are free and do not require intermediaries.

