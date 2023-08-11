Bukavu: fire of more than 20 residential houses in two days

More than 20 residential houses went up in smoke, between Wednesday August 9 and Thursday August 10, in the city of Bukavu (South Kivu).

According to sources on site, the last tragedy occurred at midday, when a dozen houses burned down in the town of Kadutu at the Limanga market.

This 24 hours after more than ten others caught fire in Mulungulungu in the Panzi district, in the commune of Ibanda.

No loss of human life was recorded in these two incidents despite the loss of several material assets.

After the burning of these houses, more than 20 families are homeless in the city of Bukavu.

Apart from Bukavu, in Chindioma village, in Kabare territory (South Kivu), about ten residential and commercial houses were burned down on the same day.

There, all the goods of the houses and the goods went up in smoke.

These fires occur then all the three urban communes of Bukavu had each just been equipped with a fire-fighting vehicle.

According to local sources, these rolling machines are still not operational.

But, the cause of all these fires is not known until now except that the city of Bukavu faces a bad urbanization and the promiscuity of residential houses.

