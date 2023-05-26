Bun recipe from Natalie Geryak

Yeast dough hearts are one of those dishes that are associated with childhood and the warm care of a grandmother or mother. It is not difficult to prepare fragrant homemade pastries if you follow a proven recipe. You can experiment with the filling and design, each time getting unusual results, he explains food blogger Natalya Geryak.

Ingredients: Dough: 250 ml milk

20 g of fresh yeast

2 eggs

100 g of sugar

vanilla sugar

80 ml of oil

600 g of flour Filling: 100 g of brown sugar

1 tbsp. cinnamon

60 g of soft butter

Preparation:

Dissolve yeast in warm milk. Add sugar with eggs, flour. Knead Pour oil and knead the dough well. Cover with a towel. Leave in a warm place for 1.5-2 hours. Using a rolling pin, roll out the dough into a thin cake. Grease with butter, shake generously with sugar and cinnamon, and then wrap in a roll. Cut into 12 parts, make an incision in the middle with a sharp knife. Turn out the cut piece of dough, forming a kind of heart. Let rise for 20 minutes. Send to a preheated oven to 180 degrees for 20-25 minutes, but it depends on the characteristics of the stove.

