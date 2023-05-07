Bundesliga in the ticker – now LIVE: Salzburg leads to the break against Rapid

Against Ligakroesus Salzburg, the green-whites knew how to convince for long stretches this season. Rapid took a point from the “Bulls” in two of the three matches, the most recent duel a week and a half ago ended 1-1. “We want to pick up where we left off against Salzburg,” said Barisic. According to the coach, this requires a “perfect game” because Salzburg have a lot of quality in their own ranks. “They are even stronger at home than away. In addition, it is about the master’s plate for them, a very difficult task awaits us,” added the Rapid coach. Rapid has been waiting for success in Salzburg since August 2015.