Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Daniel Farke has paid tribute to his fellow coach Steffen Baumgart. He’s not jealous of his popularity among 1. FC Köln fans. “I don’t know envy. Steffen has totally earned hero status, has led Cologne through better and sometimes worse times. He has so much fire in him, he can coach in a T-shirt even when it’s below zero. I could do it Because it’s so cold, I can’t concentrate on the game and can’t make the right decision anymore,” said the 46-year-old in an interview with “Bild am Sonntag” before the derby at 1. FC Köln on Sunday (3:30 p.m. / DAZN).

He was “happy to be able to train a cult club with so much radiance and so much passion in the area. I feel an incredible responsibility in front of all these people,” said Farke.

As a coach, he tries to “remain credible in his daily work and to get into the hearts and minds of the boys. You have to be able to lead a group, that’s a central building block. I don’t just have to inspire the boys, but also in terms of content convince – just one of them is not enough in the long run.”

Unlike many professional clubs, Farke does not rely on the support of a mental coach. “It’s important to me that the players do something like that outside of the club so that nobody has the feeling that it ends up with the coach. But I do believe that the coach is and should remain the most important contact person,” emphasized Farke .

BamS-Interview

dpa