Within the framework of the Colombiatex 2023 fair, Cotton Council International will present how the cotton industry in the United States continues to work to achieve its sustainability goals.

During this textile and supplies fair they will promote the US Cotton Trust Protocol: an integrated sustainability standard for data collection, measurement and verification that documents the practices used in cotton production and its impact on the environment.

The data is intended to be a benchmark for farmers’ progress toward cotton industry goals, and allows the global textile supply chain additional proof that US cotton is produced responsibly.

Respect for the environment

Precision agriculture and process sustainability are the main focus of cotton production in the US, which makes it possible to offer global markets a premium fiber, which involves countless processes ranging from analysis to soil conservation , up to the exact doses of water and fertilizers, resulting in a raw material that respects planetary limits.

The Trust Protocol permanently grows the number of members throughout the supply chain that are part of the initiative.

In the 2021-22 period, it provided reports of farm-level data showing significant improvements across six key sustainability metrics, using peer-to-peer network data sharing and aggregated sustainability data provided by all data analytics systems. , including blockchain.

Reduction in energy use, positive soil conservation for 70% of producers and reduction in greenhouse gas emissions are part of the results obtained.

With the production of cotton with sustainable techniques, Cotton USA will arrive at Colombatex 2023 with the threads and fabrics, from several companies that are part of the Sourcing Program, with which proposals have been created to improve the performance of both cotton fabrics and garments.

Two of the developments that will be presented are headed by Keer America Corporation, a company specialized in the manufacture of 100% Cotton Open-End yarns in a variety of titles. And Parkdale Mills, produces Open End cotton yarns, rings and blends -marbled- with advanced materials such as fire retardant fibers.

Thus, Cotton USA ensures a future with a higher quality, more reliable and sustainable cotton by delivering a highly traceable Premium fiber.

Comments