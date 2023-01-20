For the ascent you have to lock down the Carnera. On Sunday, Apu Old Wild West returns to play in front of a friendly crowd and is looking for two points to forget Cento and try to start a string of useful results. Not making any more missteps at home is one of the fixed points, even when comparing this year’s internal roadmap to previous seasons.

TOO MANY STOPS

There are already three home defeats for the Bianconeri, with the aggravating circumstance of having lost to the three top teams. The comparison with last season is merciless: the first internal kappaò arrived just in April, at the hands of Pallacanestro Cantù.

In total, there were two setbacks in front of the friendly public, including the unfortunately fatal one in game two of the play-off final against Tezenis Verona. It must be said that last season’s Apu was dominant at home and away: at the end of the regular season the win-loss balance was 14-1 at home (19-3 after the play-offs) and 12-3 away (14 -6 after the play-offs). Another important detail: of the 22 points won this year, 12 were “stamped” away and 10 at Carnera.

OTHER PREVIOUS

To find a balance similar to this year’s, you need to go back to the 2020/21 season, the first with Boniciolli on the bench. During the regular season, Apu won 16 games, 9 of which were away and only 7 at home. Booty then retouched to 19 victories after the second phase of the white group, for a total of 10 external hits and 9 home successes.

Coach Ramagli’s was also an Apu for export in 2019/’20. Before the curtain fell on the championship due to the pandemic, Antonutti and his partners scored 30 points with 7 wins at home and 8 away. Gsa 2018/19 was more at ease at Carnera, led first by Cavina and then by Martelossi: 18 victories in the regular season, of which 13 at home and 5 away from Udine.

CALENDAR

The journey from here to the end of the first phase offers the Bianconeri five matches on friendly parquet and four on the road. Full of home victories is a must, because away games are creepy: it won’t be easy to score points in Bologna, Pistoia, Chietie and Forlì.

At the Carnera the path promises to be easier, the most difficult obstacle is the derby with Cividale scheduled for 5 March. From April there will be the second phase, with the first duels with the teams from the Green group. A mini-tournament in which to put the padlock on the Rizzi sports hall will be even more important to get to the play-offs well.