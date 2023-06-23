Huddersfield Town: American businessman Kevin Nagle completes takeover

Kevin Nagle also owns Sacramento Republic who play in the second tier of US soccer

American businessman Kevin Nagle has completed his takeover of Huddersfield Town.

Veteran boss Neil Warnock signed a one-year deal to stay on as the club’s manager earlier this month and Jake Edwards was appointed chief executive.

“I am extremely humbled and excited to be the new steward of Huddersfield Town,” he told the club website.external-link

“A special thanks to the wonderful Town supporters who have been so supportive and patient. I know how deeply they care for this club, and I do not intend to let them down.”

Nagle’s purchase of the West Yorkshire club brings an end to Dean Hoyle’s near 14-year spell as owner.

He took over in 2009 before selling the club to Phil Hodgkinson 11 years later but returned in 2021 to provide funding due to Hodgkinson’s financial difficulties.

Hoyle stepped down as chief executive for health reasons in 2022 and then bought 100% of the club’s shares in March to allow Nagle to buy the club.

“It bodes well that Kevin was prepared to take the reins regardless of divisional status, but to pass the baton as a Championship club gives the new regime solid foundations on which to build,” he said.

“From a personal point of view, this ends my tenure after 14 years. It has been a privilege to be your chairman.”

The Terriers reached the Championship play-off final in 2021-22 but struggled last season before Warnock came out of retirement in February to steer them to safety.

They will start the 2023-24 season with a trip to Plymouth on Saturday, 5 August.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

