Bogotá: Improvement works begin on the North Highway

The works that will allow the removal of the plastic briefcases that have been installed since 2017 on the mixed central roadway, south-north direction of the North Highway, begin. in specific sectors of the 146 and 163 street stations (Toberín). The works that consist of geometric improvements will be carried out between June 21 and will last until May 2024, approximately.

The first stage will run from the north car of the 142 street station to the south car of the 146 street station. There the eastern lane of the express or central highway of the North highway will be built and later recovered, in south-north direction, from the connection of the fast road to the slow road (adjacent to the eastern separator).

Subsequently, and with the approval of the Traffic Management Plan (PMT)the works will begin at 163 street, in Toberín, in the month of September.

To recover the eastern lane adjacent to the divider in the south-north direction, the channel must first be concreted. This will serve as confinement (containment support) for the geometric improvement. According to the schedule of the work, this activity will be carried out for approximately five months. To carry out this activity, a channel occupation permit was processed before the District Secretary of Environment.

“The geometric improvements of the Autonorte will have an approximate cost of $7,400 million, included in the total value of the contract, which amounts to 45,279 million,” he said. Diego Sánchez Fonseca, general director of the Institute for Urban Development (IDU).

According to the Traffic Management Plan approved by the District Mobility Secretariat, a lane will be closed on the express road, south-north direction, between streets 146 and 147 A. It will also be necessary to close the green area of ​​the eastern separator for construction of the channel in reinforced concrete. Two lanes will remain enabled on the central road and vehicular traffic will continue on the eastern slow road (parallel).

The works mainly consist of: topographic staking, mechanical excavations, installation of fills, excavation and expansion of the road with granular materials and pavement.

Besides. One of the most important networks of the Bogotá aqueduct passes under the Autopista Norte, the Tibitoc-Casablanca, a 2-meter-diameter pipeline that crosses the city from the Tibitoc plant along the Autopista Norte until it reaches the Casablanca tank at the Escuela of Carabineros Sierra Morena. ANDThis implied the review and approval of the studies and designs of this workby the Empresa de Acueducto y Alcantarillado de Bogotá (EAAB) and the instrumentation and monitoring activities of this pipeline.

The work will be carried out by the Puentes Norte 2025 consortium and oversight by MAB Ingeniería de Valor SA It is expected to employ up to 200 people throughout its execution.

