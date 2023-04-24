Bundesliga – victories for Freiburg, Leverkusen and Union Berlin

You can see Ritsu Doan from Freiburg, left, in a duel with Jere Uronen from Schalke. (Philipp von Ditfurth / dpa / Philipp von Ditfurth)

In the afternoon Freiburg won against Schalke 4:0. SC Freiburg has thus taken another step towards the Champions League, while FC Schalke 04 suffered another setback in the relegation battle.

In the second game on Sunday, Leverkusen beat Leipzig 2-0. Leverkusen has thus continued its race to catch up in the European Cup and has reduced the gap to RB Leipzig. The team is now sixth in the table, Leipzig fell out of the Champions League ranks due to the defeat and is only fifth.

In the Borussia Mönchengladbach game against Union Berlin, the Berliners triumphed 1-0. This puts them in third place after the end of the 29th matchday.

