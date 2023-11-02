Bundesliga: Watzke before the duel against Bayern: reduce mistakes to a minimum

Borussia Dortmund’s managing director Hans-Joachim Watzke believes in a hard-fought top game this Saturday against German soccer record champions FC Bayern Munich. “It will always be close, and it will be close this time too,” said Watzke in an interview with the pay-TV channel Sky: “This will be a game in which you have to try to reduce your mistakes to a minimum. Both teams know each other very well and it will be a close game at a high level.”

The BVB boss sees the Dortmund team prepared for the showdown with the defending champions, who are currently two points better. «The team is in good shape. “We feel pretty stable,” said the 64-year-old. Watzke praised the “very reliable and stable defense”. The entire team has been defending much better since January, and coach Edin Terzić has played a “big part” in this.

However, Watzke does not believe that the Munich team, who were sensationally eliminated in the DFB Cup by third division club 1. FC Saarbrücken on Wednesday, are more vulnerable this season than in the previous season. “I don’t see any relapse,” said the BVB managing director.

