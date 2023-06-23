Bundestag advises on stricter rules for lobby registers

Dear readers,

Thank you for using our comment section.

Please refrain from insinuations, swear words, aggressive formulations and advertising links. We will not publish such comments. This also includes rambling comments that have no specific reference to the article in question. Many of the comments have already been stimulating and related to the topics. We ask for a quality that matches the items so we all benefit.

Since we are responsible for every comment published, we only release comments after they have been checked. Depending on the volume, there may be delays.

Your Epoch Times editorial team

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

