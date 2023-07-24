Burning chapel in the Municipality of Manta in honor of the mayor Agustín Intriago

Dozens of citizens came to the basement of the municipal building to accompany the mayor of MantaAgustin Intriago.

In the place a burning chapel was built in his honor.

The official’s coffin departed from the Jardines del Edén cemetery to the Municipality where it will remain for about an hour.

Later he will be transferred to the Tohallí sports complex, on the road to San Mateo so that the citizens can say goodbye to him.

Later he will be transferred again to Jardines del Eden where he will be buried.

The mayor of Manta, Agustín Intriago, managed to survive Covid-19 in December 2020, but yesterday a hitman ended his life.

Three rifle shots ended the life of Intriago (38), who was attacked by a hit man in the 15 de Septiembre neighborhood, around 2:00 p.m.

Intriago had gone to the place to talk with leaders about a plumbing work and, in addition, about the construction of the park.

