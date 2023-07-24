Home » Burning chapel in the Municipality of Manta in honor of the mayor Agustín Intriago
News

Burning chapel in the Municipality of Manta in honor of the mayor Agustín Intriago

by admin
Burning chapel in the Municipality of Manta in honor of the mayor Agustín Intriago

Dozens of citizens came to the basement of the municipal building to accompany the mayor of MantaAgustin Intriago.

In the place a burning chapel was built in his honor.

The official’s coffin departed from the Jardines del Edén cemetery to the Municipality where it will remain for about an hour.

Later he will be transferred to the Tohallí sports complex, on the road to San Mateo so that the citizens can say goodbye to him.

Later he will be transferred again to Jardines del Eden where he will be buried.

The mayor of Manta, Agustín Intriago, managed to survive Covid-19 in December 2020, but yesterday a hitman ended his life.

Three rifle shots ended the life of Intriago (38), who was attacked by a hit man in the 15 de Septiembre neighborhood, around 2:00 p.m.

Intriago had gone to the place to talk with leaders about a plumbing work and, in addition, about the construction of the park.

See also  Ahmad Mansour wants to take legal action against journalists

You may also like

Captured alias ‘Vallenato’ pointed out for attack against...

Yellow sack hinders plastic ban | SN.at

How do we prepare to elect the new...

Jorge Robledo, with a letter to Petro, insists...

Dotted Lines and Planes: Tongxiang City’s Comprehensive Law...

Made in Saxony: Thousands of polo shirts for...

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramírez Hospitalized After Accidental...

National legislative: 144 files received in Kasaï-Oriental

Animal shelters write fire letter to the federal...

The green technology company Cuploop, in which Haapsallas...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy