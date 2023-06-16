Bus burns on the outskirts of Quibdó

At 9 pm on June 15, when a torrential downpour was falling, armed men stopped a Rápido Ochoa company bus and set it on fire.

The terrorist attack occurred near the Marmolejo garbage dump. The passenger bus covered the Quibdó-Medellín route and had started its journey a few minutes ago.

On May 19, members of the ELN guerrilla burned two passenger buses of the Flota Occidental company on the Tadó-Pereira highway, in the Playa de Oro sector. Six days later, on May 25, they burned another passenger bus in the same road, in the village of Bochoromá (between El Tabor and Playa de Oro).